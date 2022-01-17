James Conner is active for Wild Card round vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 18 inactives and James Conner is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Conner was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He did not practice on Thursday and Friday, and then was limited on Friday.

The running back out of Pitt has been a major presence for Arizona on the ground this season, racking up 15 total touchdowns. He doesn’t have many games where he eats up yards, only getting 75 yards or more twice and never hitting triple digits. Still, he hits paydirt a lot.

In the two previous meetings between the Rams and Cardinals, Conner has just 81 total rushing yards, but he found the endzone four times, two in each contest. He also proved to be a productive piece of the offense as a pass catcher in the final few weeks of the season. In the final seven games, he had 32 catches on 34 targets, gained 341 yards and scored three more touchdowns. In the most recent meeting against LA, he had his best day as a pass-catcher, hauling in nine passes for 94 yards.