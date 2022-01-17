 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Van Jefferson is active for Wild Card round vs. Cardinals

The Rams published their inactives report for the Wild Card round and Van Jefferson is active against the Cardinals. We break down what it means.

By Willkennedy5
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 18 inactives and Van Jefferson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Jefferson was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday but then was downgraded to limited on Friday and Saturday.

Jefferson makes a big impact for the Rams offense. He’s the team’s second-leading receiver and has six scores on the year. He’s had a solid amount of success against the Cardinals too this season. The two teams have met twice already this season and Jefferson’s statlines are impressive. During Week 4 when the NFC West rivals faced off, he had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. It’s his highest yardage mark of the season too. In the more recent Week 14 meeting, he only had two catches. Still, even on a limited volume he still put up 58 yards and a score.

33% of his touchdowns this season have come against Arizona, so having him in the lineup Monday night is a huge advantage for the Rams.

