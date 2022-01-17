Kyle Juszczyk gets slimed following 49ers win over Cowboys

The 49ers-Cowboys game had a wild finish, and while Dak Prescott won NVP of the game, San Francisco came away with the victory. The 49ers won thanks to a variety of contributors, but it was fullback Kyle Juszczyk who was willing to get slimed after the game.

Nickelodeon presented their second playoff broadcast in as many years, and once again had someone prepared to get slimed following the game. Juszczyk rushed for 15 yards, but as always, was a key contributor in blocking during the game.