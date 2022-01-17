Will J.J. Watt play tonight vs. Rams?

Monday update: It looks like Watt is ready to go against the Rams, per his social media.

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve during Week 18, and it appears he could return tonight when the Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in their playoff matchup. FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Watt is expected to play Monday evening.

Watt went on IR in November after suffering multiple injuries to his arm and shoulder. Ian Rapoport reported after the Week 7 injury that Watt tore his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff, while also dislocating his shoulder. It was believed to be a season-ending injury with some hope he might return during the playoffs.

Watt practiced this week and on Thursday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media any decision would “come down to the wire.” It seems likely Watt would play on a somewhat limited snap count in this game if he is active. Watt enters Monday still on the IR list, but the team has until later in the day to officially activate him off IR.