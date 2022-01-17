After exercising years of demons in a blowout win over New England, the Buffalo Bills have punched its ticket to the Divisional Round where they’ll take on the reigning AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, January 23 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. CBS will carry the broadcast of the game and for those who don’t have cable, it can be streamed on Paramount + or on the Yahoo! Sports app.

The Bills came to Arrowhead earlier this season and came away with a 38-20 win in early October, however, KC is a very different team now than they were back then. The Bills also saw its season end in the same stadium about a year ago in the AFC title game, so there are plenty of storylines surrounding this one.

On Monday morning, the Chiefs are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 55. Moneyline bettors can grab the Chiefs at -125 while the Bills are at +105. This has opened as the closest game to wager on during the second weekend of the NFL Playoffs this season.

When is the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, January 23

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, Yahoo! Sports app (free)