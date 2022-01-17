The Cincinnati Bengals earned a historic victory on Saturday, securing the team’s first playoff win in 31 years by toppling the Las Vegas Raiders. The road won’t get easier for them now, though as they travel to the Music City to take on the top-seeded Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is coming off a first round bye, earned with the best record in the conference.

The game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, January 22 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Divisional Round matchup will air live on CBS. People who don’t have cable can stream the game on Paramount+ or the Yahoo! Sports app (free).

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite over the visiting Bengals at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 47. Moneyline bettors can grab Tennessee at -180 while Cincinnati sits at +155

When is the Bengals-Titans Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 22

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, Yahoo! Sports app (free)