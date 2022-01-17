After a crazy game in Dallas on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers have eared a trip to the Divisional Round where they’ll take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers beat the 49ers on a last-second field goal back in Week 3.

Kickoff for the second-round game is set for Saturday, January 22 at 8:15 p.m. and the game will be aired on FOX . For those who don’t have cable the game can be streamed on FOX Live, Bally Sports app or the Yahoo! Sports app (free).

Green Bay is currently sitting as a 5.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 48. Moneyline bettors can grab the Packers at -225, while the 49ers are going off on the moneyline at +185.

When is the 49ers-Packers Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 22

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Yahoo! Sports app (free)