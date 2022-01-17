 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When is the 49ers-Packers Divisional Round game?

We take a look at the schedule as the San Francisco 49ers face the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

By Willkennedy5
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a crazy game in Dallas on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers have eared a trip to the Divisional Round where they’ll take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers beat the 49ers on a last-second field goal back in Week 3.

Kickoff for the second-round game is set for Saturday, January 22 at 8:15 p.m. and the game will be aired on FOX . For those who don’t have cable the game can be streamed on FOX Live, Bally Sports app or the Yahoo! Sports app (free).

Green Bay is currently sitting as a 5.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 48. Moneyline bettors can grab the Packers at -225, while the 49ers are going off on the moneyline at +185.

When is the 49ers-Packers Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 22
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Yahoo! Sports app (free)

More From DraftKings Nation