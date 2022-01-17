Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Bills-Chiefs Divisional round game, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The Buffalo Bills, who are no stranger to extreme weather, will travel to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games for fantasy football or betting. The biggest impact comes from significant winds, usually 20 mph or higher. Rain and snow can cause problems, but unless you add in high winds, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy and betting choices too much.

We use weather resources like National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Bills vs. Chiefs matchup on Sunday

Forecast

The forecast for Kansas City on Sunday night is far milder than what the Bills had to deal with in its Wild Card round game, where temperatures felt like they were below zero. The current forecast for KC is shaping up to be a pretty nice winter night. The kickoff is at 6:30, so the sun will already be down once the game begins, but temperatures are supposed to hover around the mid-20s for most of the game. The wind is looking light with 5-10 miles per hour projected and there’s just a three percent chance of rain or snow, so pretty unlikely.

Fantasy/betting implications

It doesn’t seem like there could be any better weather players could as for when they’re heading out to the field for a game in late January. The wind is light enough not to impact quarterbacks throwing the ball, especially not these two QBs. So as long as they can brave the cold while they’re on the field there shouldn’t be any fantasy impact at all.