Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Bengals-Titans Divisional round game, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The Tennessee Titans welcome in the Cincinnati Bengals to Nashville on Saturday for a late afternoon matchup in the AFC Divisional Round. It’s the winter, but Nashville likely won’t have conditions that are too much of an issue for players. Fans might not enjoy it, but it should not impact the game too much at this early juncture.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, and that usually means significant winds. Rain and snow can cause problems, but unless it is combined with high winds, precipitation on its own is not enough to make significant downgrades in fantasy or betting.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Bengals vs. Titans matchup on Saturday

Forecast

It’s looking like it will be a gloomy winter day in the Music City on Saturday. The forecast is looking like cloudy and a high of 39 degrees for kickoff, with the wind coming in at a light 5-10 miles per hour. Despite the lack of sun, it’s not going to be all that cold. There’s a very limited chance at rain, currently trending at about a 7% chance, so that’s doubtful to play a factor. By the time the game ends the sun will have set and the temperatures will have dropped a bit, down to a low of 25 degrees. Chances of wind and rain stay constant the whole day through.

Fantasy/betting implications

There isn’t much of an impact that the weather will play on fantasy or betting in this one. It’s probably going to be the nicest weather of all the Divisional Round games outside of those being played indoors. No wind or rain to impact the passing game and everybody should have solid footing on the grass with no rain in the forecast in the days prior either.