Looking ahead at the weather forecast for 49ers-Packers Divisional round game, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

The San Francisco 49ers will head to one of the most frigid places in the National Football League this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, Jan 17 at 12 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for 49ers vs. Packers matchup on Saturday

Forecast

In terms of possible outcomes for the visiting team, the Niners get off quite easily for this one. Temperatures at kickoff are projected to be between 5 and 10 degrees with cloudy skies with wind gusts at about 5-10 miles per hour. No snow or rain is expected to fall as of now.

Fantasy/betting implications

There really aren’t any fantasy implications that the weather is going to cause in this game. It will be extremely cold, yes. With the light wind, it will probably feel below zero for much of the game. Still, cold isn’t going to impact performance all that much compared to snow, rain, or howling wind.