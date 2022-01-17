 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA MVP odds: Ja Morant leading the way as Grizzlies keep rising in West

The Grizzlies PG is carrying his young team in a loaded Western conference.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 14, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have been the surprise of the NBA season, although many analysts predicted this team would be a force for years to come after the play-in tournament performance from a season ago. At the forefront of this Memphis run is star point guard Ja Morant, who has established himself as one of the league’s must-see players in just his third season.

Ja Morant MVP Odds: +1500

In the last 13 games, Morant is averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies are 10-3 in those contests and are playing with a new level of confidence since Morant came back from his knee injury. Memphis is tied with the Utah Jazz in the standings and is just 4.5 games back of the conference-leading Phoenix Suns. With Morant healthy, it’s hard to see this team fading any time soon. That means the point guard will surely be a contender for MVP by the end of the season.

