NBA MVP odds: Stephen Curry still the odds-on favorite as he looks to get out of slump

The Golden State Warriors have started to slip in the West standings over the last week, largely due to injuries to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. The star point guard is dealing with a hand injury, although he was already in a shooting slump prior to the issue. The Warriors welcomed Klay Thompson back in a limited capacity with great fanfare, but saw the Phoenix Suns overtake them in the standings due to the recent run of bad results. Where does that leave Curry in the MVP race?

Stephen Curry MVP Odds: +180

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Curry is still the favorite. He was listed as a co-favorite with Kevin Durant prior to the Nets star suffering a MCL sprain. Since Curry’s 46-point performance against the Grizzlies, the guard is shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep. His overall shooting splits are now 42/38/91, which is still great for the latter two categories. Curry has some breathing room in this race with Durant’s injury but badly needs a surge as All-Star break approaches.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.