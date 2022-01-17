Everything you need to know for Bills vs. Chiefs in AFC Divisional round

The Chiefs will host the Bills in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for this postseason game.

Two fantastic offenses led by otherworldly quarterbacks will duel this weekend when the Buffalo Bills meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. These teams faced off in the 2021 AFC Championship Game where Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs bested Josh Allen’s Bills, 38-24.

How the Bills and Chiefs made it to Divisional round

The Bills advanced with an historic demolition of the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round, 47-17. Buffalo made NFL history by scoring a touchdown on its first seven offensive possessions. The Bills were also the first team to go through an entire playoff game without a punt, kick or turnover. Buffalo’s first negative play from scrimmage came when backup QB Mitchell Trubisky kneeled down in victory formation at the end of the rout. Allen was impeccable as he completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 66 yards rushing. Tight end Dawson Knox caught two of those scores, and running back Devin Singletary scored twice on the ground. Back in October, Allen tallied four touchdowns in a 38-20 triumph at Kansas City.

Conversely, the Chiefs got off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. They were shut out in the first quarter and were engaged in a 7-7 game at the two-minute warning of the first half. And then — boom! From there, the Chiefs piled up 28 points in about seven minutes of game time as Mahomes threw touchdowns to wideouts Byron Pringle and Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, and even offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. Pringle tacked on a second TD in the fourth quarter. Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon was the big fantasy surprise of the night as he handled 18 touches out of the backfield (12 carries, six receptions) and ended with 142 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

How to watch Bills-Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 23rd

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, Yahoo! Sports app (free)

Opening odds Bills vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 55

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -130, Bills +110