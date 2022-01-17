Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Packers in NFC Divisional round

The Packers will host the 49ers in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for this game.

The San Francisco 49ers took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Now San Francisco is getting set for another nostalgia-filled postseason matchup as it will meet the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. These teams have split their eight playoff showdowns since 1996. Most recently, the 49ers defeated the Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, 37-20.

How the 49ers and Packers made it to Divisional round

San Francisco advanced out of the Wild Card round by winning an appropriately wild game in Dallas, 23-17. The 49ers rushed out to a quick 13-0 lead with the help of Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel. They led 23-7 late in the third quarter after Samuel ran into the end zone from 26 yards out. Dallas mounted a late rally to close within six points, but penalties, poor clock management and questionable play-calling doomed the home team and allowed the 49ers to prevail. Mitchell and Samuel combined for 168 rushing yards and two TDs on 38 carries.

The Packers, the NFC’s No. 1 seed, have not lost at Lambeau Field this season. They also notched a road win against the 49ers, 30-28, back in September. Aaron Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns that Sunday night. But most importantly, he drove Green Bay 42 yards in just 35 seconds on the final drive of the game to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal. Rodgers has recorded 37 passing touchdowns to only four interceptions this season and has made a strong case to become only the sixth player to ever win back-to-back NFL MVP Awards.

How to watch 49ers-Packers

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App, Yahoo! Sports app (free)

Opening odds 49ers vs. Packers

Opening point spread: Packers -5.5

Opening point total: 48.0

Opening moneyline: Packers -225, 49ers +185