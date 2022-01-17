NBA MVP odds: Kevin Durant’s injury a devastating blow for award hopes

The Brooklyn Nets received major injury news Sunday, as Kevin Durant’s knee injury turned out to be a MCL sprain and will cost the star at least 4-6 weeks. It wasn’t quite as bad as a season-ending setback, but Durant’s history of injuries means this could be a problem throughout the remainder of the year and will hamper the forward as the playoffs near. The Nets have managed to stay near the top of the East despite having a lot of injuries, but this might be the one blow they cannot account for.

Kevin Durant MVP Odds: +900

Prior to Saturday’s injury, Durant was listed as a co-favorite in the MVP race with Curry per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nets star was consistently brilliant, which meant Curry’s shooting slump pushed Durant’s odds up by default. Six weeks is a long time to miss out, especially with the numbers Durant was putting up. There’s no guarantee he’ll be the same once he returns either, as these injuries tend to linger for a while. It’s hard to see Durant getting back to the top of the MVP race after this injury.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.