Who are ManningCast guests for Cardinals-Rams Wild Card matchup

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, also known as the “Manningcast”, is set to return this week to close out Super Wild Card Weekend. We don’t yet have the full slate of guests joining Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but Omaha Productions has teased a big guest to join the Cardinals-Rams broadcast — literally. The first guest announced for this week’s Wild Card ManningCast is none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The former WWE star has made a name for himself in acting circles, but what fans might not know about is his background in football. Johnson played DT with the Miami Hurricanes and was with the team during their 1991 national championship season. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to see much playing time sitting behind Warren Sapp on the depth chart.

In case you have not watched the ManningCast, it is an alternate MNF broadcast on ESPN2 in which Peyton and Eli discuss the game and anything else on their minds. They provide great analysis that we don’t often get from the regular ESPN broadcast, and then you get the kinds of interactions only brothers will offer.

You can watch ManningCast on ESPN2, but if you can’t watch on TV, you can still live stream the action with WatchESPN or the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more.