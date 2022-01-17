 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA MVP odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo has opening with Stephen Curry slumping, Kevin Durant out

The reigning Finals MVP has a great chance to rise in regular season MVP odds.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Fiserv Forum on January 15, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with their fair share of injury and COVID-19 issues, but none was more telling than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stint in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Bucks managed to go 3-2 during that five-game absence, showing they can handle minor setbacks. Antetokounmpo already has two regular-season MVP awards and a window has just opened for him to make a big charge for a third honor, with Milwaukee’s record not being as big a factor as it could’ve been.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds: +425

Since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game. That level of production alone is going to keep him in the MVP conversation. With Stephen Curry experiencing a rare shooting slump and Kevin Durant sidelined for 4-6 weeks, this is Antetokounmpo’s opportunity to make a real charge for the award. The Bucks have some big games coming up against the Grizzlies and Bulls, which gives The Greek Freak a chance to deliver some signature performances ahead of the All-Star break.

