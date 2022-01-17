NBA MVP odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo has opening with Stephen Curry slumping, Kevin Durant out

The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with their fair share of injury and COVID-19 issues, but none was more telling than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stint in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Bucks managed to go 3-2 during that five-game absence, showing they can handle minor setbacks. Antetokounmpo already has two regular-season MVP awards and a window has just opened for him to make a big charge for a third honor, with Milwaukee’s record not being as big a factor as it could’ve been.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds: +425

Since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game. That level of production alone is going to keep him in the MVP conversation. With Stephen Curry experiencing a rare shooting slump and Kevin Durant sidelined for 4-6 weeks, this is Antetokounmpo’s opportunity to make a real charge for the award. The Bucks have some big games coming up against the Grizzlies and Bulls, which gives The Greek Freak a chance to deliver some signature performances ahead of the All-Star break.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.