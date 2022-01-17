NBA MVP odds: LeBron James on a tear while Lakers sit at .500 in the standings

Ever since Anthony Davis went to the sidelines with a MCL injury, LeBron James has shown fans once again why he in the conversation for the greatest NBA player ever. The King has powered through his abdominal injury to keep the Lakers in games, although the results have not been as impressive as James’ numbers. LA’s record will be the biggest hurdle for James to clear when it comes to MVP odds as Davis appears set to return in late January.

LeBron James MVP Odds: +4000

In the last 13 games, James is averaging 33.5 points, 5.9 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep. In spite of these gaudy numbers, the Lakers are 21-22 and sit at eighth in the West as of this writing. There’s not much more James can do, and it doesn’t seem like the Lakers are going to go up the standings until Davis returns. That’ll hurt James’ numbers but might ultimately salvage his MVP case if LA makes a push up in the West.

