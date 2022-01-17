NBA MVP odds: Reigning winner Nikola Jokic keeping Nuggets afloat amid injuries

The Denver Nuggets have continued to deal with injuries across the board, with Michael Porter Jr.’s setback among the most significant for this season. Denver already entered the year without Jamal Murray, and has seen Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris all miss stretches of the season. One constant for Denver in Nikola Jokic, who continues to show why he’s the league’s reigning MVP and has put himself in consideration for second consecutive honor as a result.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: +700

After missing four games at the end of November, Jokic has been on fire. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 8.0 assists and 14.2 rebounds per game while also holding his own defensively. The matchup or opponent hasn’t mattered for the Nuggets center, who has made the offense work with fringe rotation players logging big minutes around him. If Murray can come back healthy, it’ll open things up for Jokic and help Denver move up the standings. At +700 per DraftKings Sportsbook, Jokic’s consistency has made him a MVP contender once again.

