AP college basketball poll has Gonzaga back on top after plenty of upsets

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll for Week 11 on January 17th:
AP Poll Week 11, January 17
|Ranking
|Team
|Last Week
|Votes
|1
|Gonzaga (14-2)
|2
|1,486 (25)
|2
|Auburn (16-1)
|4
|1,482 (36)
|3
|Arizona (14-1)
|6
|1,320
|4
|Purdue (14-2)
|7
|1,255
|5
|Baylor (15-2)
|1
|1,238
|6
|Duke (14-2)
|8
|1,205
|7
|Kansas (14-2)
|9
|1,192
|8
|Wisconsin (14-2)
|13
|1,056
|9
|UCLA (11-2)
|3
|1,041
|10
|Houston (15-2)
|11
|1,036
|11
|Villanova (13-4)
|14
|908
|12
|Kentucky (14-3)
|18
|804
|13
|LSU (15-2)
|12
|738
|14
|Michigan State (14-3)
|10
|681
|15
|Iowa State (14-3)
|15
|665
|16
|USC (14-2)
|5
|618
|17
|Illinois (13-3)
|25
|521
|18
|Texas Tech (13-4)
|19
|509
|19
|Ohio State (11-4)
|16
|465
|20
|Xavier (13-3)
|17
|427
|21
|Providence (14-2)
|23
|350
|22
|Loyola Chicago (13-2)
|NR
|193
|23
|Texas (13-4)
|21
|185
|24
|Tennessee (11-5)
|22
|98
|25
|Connecticut (11-4)
|NR
|73
More to come