AP college basketball poll has Gonzaga back on top after plenty of upsets

The Bulldogs are back on top after a week of upsets in college basketball.

Updated
Chet Holmgren of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the McCarthey Athletic Center on January 13, 2022 in Spokane, Washington. Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images

Here is the complete AP College Basketball Poll for Week 11 on January 17th:

AP Poll Week 11, January 17

Ranking Team Last Week Votes
Ranking Team Last Week Votes
1 Gonzaga (14-2) 2 1,486 (25)
2 Auburn (16-1) 4 1,482 (36)
3 Arizona (14-1) 6 1,320
4 Purdue (14-2) 7 1,255
5 Baylor (15-2) 1 1,238
6 Duke (14-2) 8 1,205
7 Kansas (14-2) 9 1,192
8 Wisconsin (14-2) 13 1,056
9 UCLA (11-2) 3 1,041
10 Houston (15-2) 11 1,036
11 Villanova (13-4) 14 908
12 Kentucky (14-3) 18 804
13 LSU (15-2) 12 738
14 Michigan State (14-3) 10 681
15 Iowa State (14-3) 15 665
16 USC (14-2) 5 618
17 Illinois (13-3) 25 521
18 Texas Tech (13-4) 19 509
19 Ohio State (11-4) 16 465
20 Xavier (13-3) 17 427
21 Providence (14-2) 23 350
22 Loyola Chicago (13-2) NR 193
23 Texas (13-4) 21 185
24 Tennessee (11-5) 22 98
25 Connecticut (11-4) NR 73

