NBA MVP odds tracker: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic have opening amid Curry’s slump, Durant’s injury

For most of the season, the NBA MVP race was considered a two-man conversation with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant leading the way. With the former in a shooting slump and the latter out for 4-6 with a MCL sprain, other contenders have an opening to make a big push ahead of the All-Star break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant are the leading contenders to take advantage. Antetokounmpo and Jokic have been on tears recently, while Morant’s Grizzlies have pushed their way to the upper tier of the Western conference. Team record matters, and that favors Morant and Antetokounmpo at the moment. Curry is still the odd-son favorite, but the MVP conversation is starting to get more crowded at a pivotal point in the season.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 17)

1. Stephen Curry, +180

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +425

3. Nikola Jokic, +700

4. Kevin Durant, +900

5. Ja Morant, +1500

6. Joel Embiid, +1600

7. DeMar DeRozan, +3000

8. LeBron James, +4000

9. Luka Doncic, +5000

10. Chris Paul, +6000

