Early over/under pick for 49ers-Packers Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd in the Divisional round.

The 49ers advanced with a 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. San Francisco leaned on its running game and its defense for the win. Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel each scored a rushing TD and combined for 168 ground yards. The defense racked up five sacks and held the Cowboys to about 100 yards below their per-game average. However, that group could be pretty shorthanded against Green Bay as defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a concussion, and linebacker Fred Warner came away with an ankle injury during the game.

The Packers went 13-4 this season, including 8-0 at home, to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round postseason bye. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put together another MVP-worthy season with 37 passing TDs and just four interceptions. He’s the main reason why the Packers have reached 30 points in six of their past seven games. But Green Bay can also get it done on the ground; the duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have combined for more than 1,600 yards and nine rushing scores this season.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Current point spread: Packers -5.5

Current point total: 48.0 (opened at 49.0)

Current moneyline: Packers -225, 49ers +185

Early O/U pick: If the Niners’ defense doesn’t get Bosa and Warner back for this game, the Packers could absolutely roll to an easy win. And if San Francisco falls behind early, that means they will have to lean on Jimmy Garoppolo and his injured right thumb in frigid conditions. Will he even be able to grip the ball well given those circumstances? While the Packers’ offense could still hit 30 again, there should be concern about the 49ers’ chances of scoring 17 if Rodgers and company are cooking early.

Under 48.0 is the safe bet right now.

