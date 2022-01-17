JT Daniels enters transfer portal

Former USC Trojans and current Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels, one of the highest-rated prospects in the Class of 2018, has decided to enter the transfer portal once again.

Daniels has played four seasons of college football, but hasn’t been a consistent start since his freshman year at USC in 2018. An ACL injury early in the 2019 season led to Kedon Slovis being the starter for the Trojans, and before the COVID-19 season of 2020 Daniels decided to make his way to Georgia.

Despite struggling in the first game of the 2021 season against Clemson with just 135 yards passing and an interception without a touchdown, he was still the starter against South Carolina two weeks later.

But an injury during the Vanderbilt game saw Stetson Bennett III take over, and it was a job he failed to reclaim the rest of the season. Mop-up duty in games against Mizzou and Charleston Southern was the only work he did the rest of the season.