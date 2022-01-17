 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for the 2022 American Express golf tournament

The field is set for the 2022 American Express, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 08, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The PGA Tour returns to the mainland this week after a two-week stint in Hawaii for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open. Next up is the American Express tournament in La Quinta California, which tees off Thursday, January 20th.

2020’s winner, Kim Si-woo, sits with odds at +6500. His victory last year came by a one-stroke margin over Patrick Cantlay, who has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +900, only behind Jon Rahm at +500. Rahm enters the American Express tournament as the No. 1 ranked golfer on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 American Express tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 American Express, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +500 +100 -200
Patrick Cantlay +900 +225 +110
Scottie Scheffler +1600 +330 +160
Sung-Jae Im +1800 +350 +200
Talor Gooch +2000 +400 +225
Tony Finau +2000 +400 +225
Corey Conners +2200 +400 +250
Abraham Ancer +2500 +450 +260
Seamus Power +2800 +500 +275
Matthew Wolff +2800 +500 +275
Patrick Reed +3500 +650 +350
Russell Henley +3500 +650 +350
Cameron Tringale +4500 +700 +400
Will Zalatoris +5000 +750 +400
Justin Rose +5500 +800 +450
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +900 +500
Rickie Fowler +6000 +1000 +550
Adam Hadwin +6500 +1000 +550
Luke List +6500 +1000 +550
Si Woo Kim +6500 +1000 +550
Alexander Noren +6500 +1000 +550
Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1200 +550
Taylor Moore +8000 +1200 +550
Carlos Ortiz +8000 +1200 +550
Charles Howell III +9000 +1400 +550
Harold Varner III +9000 +1400 +550
Brian Harman +9000 +1400 +550
Michael Thompson +9000 +1400 +550
Kevin Streelman +10000 +1600 +600
Russell Knox +10000 +1600 +600
Troy Merritt +10000 +1600 +600
Cameron Champ +10000 +1600 +600
Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +600
Adam Long +10000 +1600 +600
Chris Kirk +10000 +1600 +600
Sebastian Munoz +10000 +1600 +600
Phil Mickelson +10000 +1600 +600
Brendon Todd +11000 +1800 +700
Chez Reavie +11000 +1800 +700
Andrew Landry +13000 +2200 +800
Lucas Glover +13000 +2200 +800
Emiliano Grillo +13000 +2200 +800
Doug Ghim +13000 +2200 +800
Jason Day +13000 +2200 +800
Lanto Griffin +13000 +2200 +800
Hayden Buckley +13000 +2200 +800
Tom Hoge +13000 +2200 +800
Kyoung Hoon Lee +13000 +2200 +800
Denny McCarthy +13000 +2200 +800
John Huh +15000 +2500 +1000
Andrew Putnam +15000 +2500 +1000
Alex Smalley +15000 +2500 +1000
Patton Kizzire +15000 +2500 +1000
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1000
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1000
Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1000
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1000
Cheng-Tsung Pan +15000 +2500 +1000
Vincent Whaley +15000 +2500 +1000
Brendan Steele +15000 +2500 +1000
Scott Piercy +15000 +2500 +1000
Kramer Hickok +15000 +2500 +1000
Adam Svensson +15000 +2500 +1000
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1000
Danny Lee +15000 +2500 +1000
Scott Stallings +18000 +2800 +1200
Adam Schenk +18000 +2800 +1200
Brandt Snedeker +18000 +2800 +1200
Taylor Pendrith +18000 +2800 +1200
Rory Sabbatini +18000 +2800 +1200
Francesco Molinari +18000 +2800 +1200
Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1400
Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1400
Nick Taylor +20000 +3500 +1400
Davis Riley +20000 +3500 +1400
Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1400
Zach Johnson +20000 +3500 +1400
Jason Dufner +20000 +3500 +1400
Robert Streb +20000 +3500 +1400
Pat Perez +20000 +3500 +1400
Peter Uihlein +20000 +3500 +1400
Chad Ramey +20000 +3500 +1400
Henrik Norlander +20000 +3500 +1400
Harry Higgs +20000 +3500 +1400
Austin Smotherman +20000 +3500 +1400
Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3500 +1400
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4500 +1800
Chan Kim +25000 +4500 +1800
James Hahn +25000 +4500 +1800
Brian Stuard +25000 +4500 +1800
Hudson Swafford +25000 +4500 +1800
Cameron Young +25000 +4500 +1800
Hank Lebioda +25000 +4500 +1800
Wesley Bryan +25000 +4500 +1800
Ben Kohles +25000 +4500 +1800
Sepp Straka +25000 +4500 +1800
Sahith Theegala +25000 +4500 +1800
Anirban Lahiri +30000 +5000 +2200
Ryan Moore +30000 +5000 +2200
Tyler McCumber +30000 +5000 +2200
Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2200
Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +2200
Bronson Burgoon +30000 +5000 +2200
J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +2200
Max McGreevy +30000 +5000 +2200
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2200
Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2200
Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +2200
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5000 +2200
Nate Lashley +30000 +5000 +2200
Tyler Duncan +30000 +5000 +2200
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2200
Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2200
Jared Wolfe +30000 +5000 +2200
Joshua Creel +30000 +5000 +2200
Brice Garnett +30000 +5000 +2200
Lee Hodges +30000 +5000 +2200
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2200
Justin Lower +40000 +7000 +2800
Peter Malnati +40000 +7000 +2800
Brandon Wu +40000 +7000 +2800
Kevin Chappell +40000 +7000 +2800
Michael Gligic +40000 +7000 +2800
Seth Reeves +40000 +7000 +2800
Brett Drewitt +40000 +7000 +2800
Richy Werenski +40000 +7000 +2800
Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2800
David Lipsky +40000 +7000 +2800
Camilo Villegas +40000 +7000 +2800
Kurt Kitayama +40000 +7000 +2800
Austin Cook +40000 +7000 +2800
Brandon Hagy +40000 +7000 +2800
Sunghoon Kang +40000 +7000 +2800
Scott Gutschewski +40000 +7000 +2800
David Skinns +40000 +7000 +2800
Martin Trainer +50000 +9000 +3500
Kelly Kraft +50000 +9000 +3500
Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +9000 +3500
Davis Love III +50000 +9000 +3500
John Pak +50000 +9000 +3500
Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +3500
T.J. Vogel +50000 +9000 +3500
Noh Seung-yul +50000 +9000 +3500
Bill Haas +50000 +9000 +3500
James Du Preez +50000 +9000 +3500
Jonas Blixt +50000 +9000 +3500
Jim Herman +50000 +9000 +3500
Chris Stroud +50000 +9000 +3500
Brian Gay +50000 +9000 +3500
Jimmy Walker +50000 +9000 +3500
Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +3500
Chesson Hadley +50000 +9000 +3500
Mark Wilson +50000 +9000 +3500
Paul Barjon +50000 +9000 +3500
Kyle Mendoza +50000 +9000 +3500

