Opening odds for the 2022 American Express golf tournament

The PGA Tour returns to the mainland this week after a two-week stint in Hawaii for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open. Next up is the American Express tournament in La Quinta California, which tees off Thursday, January 20th.
2020’s winner, Kim Si-woo, sits with odds at +6500. His victory last year came by a one-stroke margin over Patrick Cantlay, who has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +900, only behind Jon Rahm at +500. Rahm enters the American Express tournament as the No. 1 ranked golfer on the PGA Tour.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 American Express tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 American Express, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+500
|+100
|-200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+900
|+225
|+110
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|+330
|+160
|Sung-Jae Im
|+1800
|+350
|+200
|Talor Gooch
|+2000
|+400
|+225
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|+400
|+225
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|+400
|+250
|Abraham Ancer
|+2500
|+450
|+260
|Seamus Power
|+2800
|+500
|+275
|Matthew Wolff
|+2800
|+500
|+275
|Patrick Reed
|+3500
|+650
|+350
|Russell Henley
|+3500
|+650
|+350
|Cameron Tringale
|+4500
|+700
|+400
|Will Zalatoris
|+5000
|+750
|+400
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|+800
|+450
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|+900
|+500
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|+1000
|+550
|Adam Hadwin
|+6500
|+1000
|+550
|Luke List
|+6500
|+1000
|+550
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|+1000
|+550
|Alexander Noren
|+6500
|+1000
|+550
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Taylor Moore
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Carlos Ortiz
|+8000
|+1200
|+550
|Charles Howell III
|+9000
|+1400
|+550
|Harold Varner III
|+9000
|+1400
|+550
|Brian Harman
|+9000
|+1400
|+550
|Michael Thompson
|+9000
|+1400
|+550
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Russell Knox
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Adam Long
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Sebastian Munoz
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Phil Mickelson
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Brendon Todd
|+11000
|+1800
|+700
|Chez Reavie
|+11000
|+1800
|+700
|Andrew Landry
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Doug Ghim
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Jason Day
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|John Huh
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Aaron Rai
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Vincent Whaley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Kramer Hickok
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Adam Svensson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Danny Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Brandt Snedeker
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Taylor Pendrith
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Rory Sabbatini
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Francesco Molinari
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Davis Riley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Jason Dufner
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Robert Streb
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Pat Perez
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Peter Uihlein
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chad Ramey
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Henrik Norlander
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Austin Smotherman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Chan Kim
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Hudson Swafford
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Cameron Young
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Wesley Bryan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sahith Theegala
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Anirban Lahiri
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Tyler McCumber
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Graeme McDowell
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Bronson Burgoon
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|J.T. Poston
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Max McGreevy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Nate Lashley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jared Wolfe
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Joshua Creel
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Kevin Chappell
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Seth Reeves
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|David Lipsky
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Kurt Kitayama
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Brandon Hagy
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Sunghoon Kang
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Scott Gutschewski
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|David Skinns
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kelly Kraft
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Davis Love III
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|John Pak
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|T.J. Vogel
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Noh Seung-yul
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|James Du Preez
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Chris Stroud
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Chesson Hadley
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Mark Wilson
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kyle Mendoza
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
