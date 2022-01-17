Opening odds for the 2022 American Express golf tournament

The PGA Tour returns to the mainland this week after a two-week stint in Hawaii for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open. Next up is the American Express tournament in La Quinta California, which tees off Thursday, January 20th.

2020’s winner, Kim Si-woo, sits with odds at +6500. His victory last year came by a one-stroke margin over Patrick Cantlay, who has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +900, only behind Jon Rahm at +500. Rahm enters the American Express tournament as the No. 1 ranked golfer on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 American Express tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 American Express, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +500 +100 -200 Patrick Cantlay +900 +225 +110 Scottie Scheffler +1600 +330 +160 Sung-Jae Im +1800 +350 +200 Talor Gooch +2000 +400 +225 Tony Finau +2000 +400 +225 Corey Conners +2200 +400 +250 Abraham Ancer +2500 +450 +260 Seamus Power +2800 +500 +275 Matthew Wolff +2800 +500 +275 Patrick Reed +3500 +650 +350 Russell Henley +3500 +650 +350 Cameron Tringale +4500 +700 +400 Will Zalatoris +5000 +750 +400 Justin Rose +5500 +800 +450 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +900 +500 Rickie Fowler +6000 +1000 +550 Adam Hadwin +6500 +1000 +550 Luke List +6500 +1000 +550 Si Woo Kim +6500 +1000 +550 Alexander Noren +6500 +1000 +550 Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1200 +550 Taylor Moore +8000 +1200 +550 Carlos Ortiz +8000 +1200 +550 Charles Howell III +9000 +1400 +550 Harold Varner III +9000 +1400 +550 Brian Harman +9000 +1400 +550 Michael Thompson +9000 +1400 +550 Kevin Streelman +10000 +1600 +600 Russell Knox +10000 +1600 +600 Troy Merritt +10000 +1600 +600 Cameron Champ +10000 +1600 +600 Gary Woodland +10000 +1600 +600 Adam Long +10000 +1600 +600 Chris Kirk +10000 +1600 +600 Sebastian Munoz +10000 +1600 +600 Phil Mickelson +10000 +1600 +600 Brendon Todd +11000 +1800 +700 Chez Reavie +11000 +1800 +700 Andrew Landry +13000 +2200 +800 Lucas Glover +13000 +2200 +800 Emiliano Grillo +13000 +2200 +800 Doug Ghim +13000 +2200 +800 Jason Day +13000 +2200 +800 Lanto Griffin +13000 +2200 +800 Hayden Buckley +13000 +2200 +800 Tom Hoge +13000 +2200 +800 Kyoung Hoon Lee +13000 +2200 +800 Denny McCarthy +13000 +2200 +800 John Huh +15000 +2500 +1000 Andrew Putnam +15000 +2500 +1000 Alex Smalley +15000 +2500 +1000 Patton Kizzire +15000 +2500 +1000 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1000 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2500 +1000 Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1000 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2500 +1000 Cheng-Tsung Pan +15000 +2500 +1000 Vincent Whaley +15000 +2500 +1000 Brendan Steele +15000 +2500 +1000 Scott Piercy +15000 +2500 +1000 Kramer Hickok +15000 +2500 +1000 Adam Svensson +15000 +2500 +1000 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1000 Danny Lee +15000 +2500 +1000 Scott Stallings +18000 +2800 +1200 Adam Schenk +18000 +2800 +1200 Brandt Snedeker +18000 +2800 +1200 Taylor Pendrith +18000 +2800 +1200 Rory Sabbatini +18000 +2800 +1200 Francesco Molinari +18000 +2800 +1200 Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1400 Nick Hardy +20000 +3500 +1400 Nick Taylor +20000 +3500 +1400 Davis Riley +20000 +3500 +1400 Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1400 Zach Johnson +20000 +3500 +1400 Jason Dufner +20000 +3500 +1400 Robert Streb +20000 +3500 +1400 Pat Perez +20000 +3500 +1400 Peter Uihlein +20000 +3500 +1400 Chad Ramey +20000 +3500 +1400 Henrik Norlander +20000 +3500 +1400 Harry Higgs +20000 +3500 +1400 Austin Smotherman +20000 +3500 +1400 Joseph Bramlett +20000 +3500 +1400 J.J. Spaun +25000 +4500 +1800 Chan Kim +25000 +4500 +1800 James Hahn +25000 +4500 +1800 Brian Stuard +25000 +4500 +1800 Hudson Swafford +25000 +4500 +1800 Cameron Young +25000 +4500 +1800 Hank Lebioda +25000 +4500 +1800 Wesley Bryan +25000 +4500 +1800 Ben Kohles +25000 +4500 +1800 Sepp Straka +25000 +4500 +1800 Sahith Theegala +25000 +4500 +1800 Anirban Lahiri +30000 +5000 +2200 Ryan Moore +30000 +5000 +2200 Tyler McCumber +30000 +5000 +2200 Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2200 Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +2200 Bronson Burgoon +30000 +5000 +2200 J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +2200 Max McGreevy +30000 +5000 +2200 Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2200 Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2200 Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +2200 Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5000 +2200 Nate Lashley +30000 +5000 +2200 Tyler Duncan +30000 +5000 +2200 Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2200 Callum Tarren +30000 +5000 +2200 Jared Wolfe +30000 +5000 +2200 Joshua Creel +30000 +5000 +2200 Brice Garnett +30000 +5000 +2200 Lee Hodges +30000 +5000 +2200 Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2200 Justin Lower +40000 +7000 +2800 Peter Malnati +40000 +7000 +2800 Brandon Wu +40000 +7000 +2800 Kevin Chappell +40000 +7000 +2800 Michael Gligic +40000 +7000 +2800 Seth Reeves +40000 +7000 +2800 Brett Drewitt +40000 +7000 +2800 Richy Werenski +40000 +7000 +2800 Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2800 David Lipsky +40000 +7000 +2800 Camilo Villegas +40000 +7000 +2800 Kurt Kitayama +40000 +7000 +2800 Austin Cook +40000 +7000 +2800 Brandon Hagy +40000 +7000 +2800 Sunghoon Kang +40000 +7000 +2800 Scott Gutschewski +40000 +7000 +2800 David Skinns +40000 +7000 +2800 Martin Trainer +50000 +9000 +3500 Kelly Kraft +50000 +9000 +3500 Dawie Van Der Walt +50000 +9000 +3500 Davis Love III +50000 +9000 +3500 John Pak +50000 +9000 +3500 Curtis Thompson +50000 +9000 +3500 T.J. Vogel +50000 +9000 +3500 Noh Seung-yul +50000 +9000 +3500 Bill Haas +50000 +9000 +3500 James Du Preez +50000 +9000 +3500 Jonas Blixt +50000 +9000 +3500 Jim Herman +50000 +9000 +3500 Chris Stroud +50000 +9000 +3500 Brian Gay +50000 +9000 +3500 Jimmy Walker +50000 +9000 +3500 Nick Watney +50000 +9000 +3500 Chesson Hadley +50000 +9000 +3500 Mark Wilson +50000 +9000 +3500 Paul Barjon +50000 +9000 +3500 Kyle Mendoza +50000 +9000 +3500

