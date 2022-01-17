Peyton Manning goes blue on Manningcast hot mic

The Manningcast for Monday Night Football starring Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning is always a good watch and sometimes live television gives us some interesting sound bites. This week, Peyton went to break down the Rams first touchdown, a Matthew Stafford fade to Odell Beckham Jr., but technical difficulties hit and Peyton gave us the first not safe for work moment of the night, saying “I can’t hear shit!”
Peyton: “I can’t hear shit!” pic.twitter.com/ZO06cVXgLu— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 18, 2022