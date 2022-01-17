 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Peyton Manning goes blue on Manningcast hot mic

The Manningcast strikes NSFW gold once again.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Peyton Manning looks on during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Manningcast for Monday Night Football starring Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning is always a good watch and sometimes live television gives us some interesting sound bites. This week, Peyton went to break down the Rams first touchdown, a Matthew Stafford fade to Odell Beckham Jr., but technical difficulties hit and Peyton gave us the first not safe for work moment of the night, saying “I can’t hear shit!”

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Cardinals vs. Rams in the NFC Wild Card round

View all 31 stories

More From DraftKings Nation