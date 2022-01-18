A look at Super Bowl 56 odds heading into the Divisional round of 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL wrapped up the Wild Card round on Monday evening and we’re headed to the Divisional Round. It was primarily a chalk affair the first weekend. The only underdog and road team to win was the 49ers, who beat the Cowboys in Dallas.

It is no surprise the Packers head into the Divisional Round as the Super Bowl 56 favorite. But they are only slightly ahead of the Chiefs. Notably, the Bills immediately follow while the Titans are among the longer shots of the final eight teams. Only the 49ers and Bengals have worse odds heading into the second round.

The Titans and Packers were the only teams to secure a bye. Tennessee faces a tough Cincinnati squad, but the longer odds are likely due more to how good Kansas City and Buffalo looked in the first round. Both already had better odds than the Titans coming into the playoffs, and the first round only further solidified their position in the eyes of many.

Here’s a look at every playoff team’s odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook as we enter the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Super Bowl 56 odds (as of Jan. 16)

Green Bay Packers: +350

Kansas City Chiefs: +380

Buffalo Bills: +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +550

Los Angeles Rams: +750

Tennessee Titans: +850

San Francisco 49ers: +1000

Cincinnati Bengals: +1400

