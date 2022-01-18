Early pick against the spread for Rams-Bucs Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers way back in Week 3 in L.A., 34-24. With the stakes much higher this weekend and the scenery shifting across the country, let’s consider the spread in this postseason matchup.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Rams vs. Bucs in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current point spread: Bucs -3

Current point total: 48.5

Current moneyline: Bucs -150, Rams +130

Early pick ATS: Bucs -3

There’s a good chance that both defenses will be able to create a lot of pressure and keep this a close and rather low-scoring affair. The Bucs are dealing with myriad injuries across their offense, but if this is a tight game late, it’s hard not to side with Tom Brady over Matthew Stafford. The Rams’ QB played well against the Cardinals, but he faced very little resistance and didn’t have to do much in his team’s blowout of the Cardinals. The Bucs’ front seven should force Stafford to make some crucial — and possibly game-changing — mistakes.

