Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Baylor Bears went into last week as the top-ranked team in the country, but they lost consecutive games at home with more tough matchups ahead. They will head on the road with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night.

Baylor (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) spent the first two months of the college basketball season undefeated before consecutive losses to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Bears still rate at No. 2 overall in the latest KenPom update with a slightly better offense than defense in adjusted efficiency, but they are inside the top 12 on both ends of the floor. James Akinjo leads the team with 13.9 points and 5.7 assists with 2.1 steals per game.

West Virginia (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) is coming off a complete beatdown against the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend by a score of 85-59. The Mountaineers should be eager to get back on the floor as soon as possible after that performance. West Virginia rates outside the top 100 offensively in KenPom, but their strength comes on the defensive end of the floor where they are inside the top 25. Taz Sherman leads the team with 18.9 points per game.

How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Under 138.5

Bob Huggins should have his team ready to go after getting crushed over the weekend, and the Mountaineers will control the pace of this game. West Virginia plays much slower than Baylor, and their best chance at pulling off an upset is to limit possessions because their offense has struggled this season. The Mountaineers went nine consecutive games without the total surpassing 139 before their loss to Kansas.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.