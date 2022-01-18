Kansas vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Kansas Jayhawks will go for their third consecutive victory, while the Oklahoma Sooners will look to avoid a third straight loss when they get together in Norman on Tuesday night.

Kansas (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) is coming off a beatdown of the West Virginia Mountaineers 85-59 on Saturday. Remy Martin missed the last two games, but it’s possible he will be back as he recovers from a knee injury. The Jayhawks are rated No. 7 overall in KenPom, and their strength comes on the offensive end where they’re rated No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Oklahoma (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) lost to the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs last week for consecutive losses, so this would be a big step in getting back in the right direction. The Sooners are a top-25 team in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom, but they are outside the top 50 offensively. Oklahoma has very balanced scoring with five players averaging more than nine points, and they’re led by Tanner Groves, who is putting up 13.1 points and six rebounds per game.

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -3.5

Total: 144

The Pick

Oklahoma +3.5

The Sooners have a lot to gain by playing well in this matchup at home especially after two straight losses and a tough upcoming stretch. Oklahoma is returning home for the first time in 10 days, and they’ll get a Kansas team that is probably feeling pretty good about themselves by how much they dominated West Virginia over the weekend. The motivation edge is on the side of Oklahoma, and they should cover this number on Tuesday night.

