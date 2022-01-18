Ohio State vs. IUPUI: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Ohio State Buckeyes get a rare break from conference play Tuesday when they meet the IUPUI Jaguars. Ohio State had a scare with the Penn State Nittany Lions Sunday and will hope to play better against a weaker opponent this time around.

The Buckeyes looked like a Final Four contender early on the season with wins over Seton Hall, Duke and Wisconsin with close calls against Xavier and Florida. Ohio State has a Naismath contender in E.J. Liddell and a talented guard in Malaki Branham, which is usually a good combination when the games matter.

IUPUI has won just one game this season, so this really shouldn’t be a challenging game for Ohio State. The Jaguars do have B.J. Maxwell at the guard position who can get hot, but there’s not much help for him.

How to watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -33

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Ohio State -33

The Jaguars are simply terrible. They turn the ball over more than 25% of the time, don’t have a D1 win this year, and lost by 35 at UW-Milwaukee on Saturday. That’s a recipe for getting immolated in Columbus tonight.

