Houston vs. South Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Houston Cougars and South Florida Bulls meet again in conference play, with the Cougars looking to complete the sweep for the season. Houston is looking to parlay last year’s Final Four performance into something bigger this year despite losing some key players from last season’s group.

Marcus Sasser is done for the season, which is a massive blow for the Cougars (15-2, 4-0 AAC). It’ll be up to Kyler Edwards and Tramon Mark to make up for his absences. Josh Carlton had a big game against USF last time around and will hope to replicate that effort here.

The Bulls (6-10, 1-3 AAC) are struggling once again. The three-guard combination of Caleb Murphy, Javon Greene and Jamir Chaplin can give Houston problems, especially with Sasser out. Look for the Bulls to be aggressive with these three players as they attempt to build some momentum in the middle of this college basketball season.

How to watch Houston vs. South Florida

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -18.5

Total: 125

The Pick

Houston -18.5

The Bulls won their Super Bowl for the season on Saturday, stunning I-4 rival Central Florida 75-51 in a massive upset. But that doesn’t mean they’re good, as they’re the dead last team in Division I in three-point shooting percentage at 24.6%. They get run out of the gym tonight as regression to the mean kicks in even without Sasser.

