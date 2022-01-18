Duke vs. Florida State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Duke Blue Devils and Florida State Seminoles meet in a highly-charged ACC showdown between two of the conference’s top programs. The Blue Devils look poised to make Coach K’s final season a memorable one, while the Seminoles should be a tournament team when the regular season all said and done.

The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) might have the top NBA draft pick for 2022 in Paolo Banchero. The forward is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor. Duke will look for Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams to eventually become larger supporting cast members for Banchero.

Florida State (10-5, 4-2 ACC) has great balance, but might not have a game-changing superstar on the roster at the moment. Caleb Mills, Malik Osborne and Matthew Cleveland form a potent trio for this season, but the Seminoles might really see the benefit Mills and Cleveland in a few years.

How to watch Duke vs. Florida State

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -4.5

Total: 145

The Pick

FSU +4.5

If there’s any team that can give Paolo Banchero a problem, it’s the streaking Noles who are difficult defensively. They’ve won three in a row, and have given the Blue Devils fits with their athleticism over the years. This should be a tight one in Tallahassee, and we’ll take the points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.