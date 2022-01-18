Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Wisconsin Badgers won six games in a row, and they’ll head on the road for a matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) has been one of the surprises of the college basketball season, headlined by Johnny Davis, who developed into a superstar in his sophomore season. He averages 21.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals - all of which lead the team. The Badgers are coming off a 10-point victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at home last week on Thursday night.

Northwestern (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) is coming off a huge victory over the weekend when they went on the road and knocked off a top-10 Michigan State Spartans team to snap a four-game losing streak. The Wildcats played without their top player Pete Nance, who could be back on the floor on Tuesday night.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -2

Total: 138

The Pick

Wisconsin -2

Nothing about this line makes a whole lot of sense, which is scary, but Wisconsin should return home with a road victory. After seeing Northwestern take down Michigan State without their best player, the Badgers should know to take the Wildcats seriously. The two best units in this matchup is the Wisconsin offense and defense, so they will cover this number as short favorites.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.