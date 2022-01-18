Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Iowa State Cyclones and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet for the second time this season and hope to show some more offensive skill than the previous meeting. Iowa State outlasted Texas Tech 51-47 in what will go down as one of the worst Big 12 games of the season offensively.

After back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Kansas, the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) got back to winning ways against the Longhorns. It’s been a resurgence in Ames for an Iowa State program that went 2-22 last season led by guards Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Tyrese Hunter. Let’s see if the Cyclones can sweep the season series in Lubbock.

After three impressive wins over Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma State, the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) unexpectedly dropped a road contest against Kansas State. Terrence Shannon Jr. is back, which will be a big help for a Texas Tech team that struggles to score. The Red Raiders have maintained their defensive excellence, ranking second in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -8

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Iowa State +8

Usually getting back one of your best players is a good thing, but Tech’s loss at Kansas State after beating Kansas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State in order was a bit of a head scratcher. As the big man gets more ingratiated, things should continue to improve. But tonight the Cyclones cover on the road.

