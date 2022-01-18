NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, January 18th

A full 40% of the new Top 25 is on the docket tonight, as the heart of the college basketball season is now upon us.

The best game of the night might be the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones at the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders knocked off Kansas at home, then No. 1 Baylor on the road, and stopped Oklahoma State at home for one of the best weeks you’ll ever see from a team that was unranked not that long ago.

And with big man Terrence Shannon returning for the Kansas State game on Saturday, it looked even better for TTU to shoot up the charts, but a 62-51 loss on Saturday cost them a few rankings spots. Can Shannon get integrated back into the offense effectively? They’ll need him to stop the Cyclones, who fell at Oklahoma and Kansas before beating Texas 79-70 at home last Saturday.

Also tonight the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils head to The Tuck in Tallahassee, with the hot Florida State Seminoles awaiting them. Duke has won five in a row over the Noles, but there’s a chance for FSU to spring their first upset in four years over their ACC rival. The Noles have won three straight, including a 76-71 Q1 win at Syracuse on Saturday. Caleb Mills was outstanding with 19 points and five assists, but they’ll have their hands full with the potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in Paolo Banchero.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, January 18th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 18 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 5:00 PM #5 Baylor West Virginia ESPN2 Baylor -6.5 138.5 7:00 PM #7 Kansas Oklahoma ESPN Kansas -3.5 144 7:00 PM IUPUI #19 Ohio State BTN Ohio St. -33 130.5 8:00 PM South Florida #10 Houston ESPN+ Houston -18.5 125 9:00 PM #6 Duke Florida State ESPN Duke -4.5 145 9:00 PM #8 Wisconsin Northwestern BTN Wisconsin -2 138 9:00 PM #15 Iowa State #18 Texas Tech ESPNU Texas Tech -8 127.5 8:00 PM #22 Loyola Chicago Evansville ESPN+ Loyola -12 126 9:00 PM #24 Tennessee Vanderbilt SECN Tennessee -6.5 135

