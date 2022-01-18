How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the January 18th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The focus of tonight’s show will be the return of an annual NXT tradition with the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicking off.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, January 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

As mentioned before, we’ll see the return of the Dusty Classic with the men’s tournament getting started tonight. This is the seventh edition of the tag team tournament, the winners getting their name inscribed on the Dusty Cup and earning a future shot at the NXT Tag Team Champions.

The first round of the eight-team field will feature reigning Dusty Cup winners MSK taking on Jacket Time, Legado Del Fantasma facing Malik Blade/Edris Enofe, the Creed Brothers taking on Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen, and the Grizzled Young Veterans battling Andre Chase/Bodhi Hayward. It hasn’t been announced the order the of the matches or whether they’ll all happen tonight.

Also on the show, AJ Styles triumphed over Grayson Waller last week and that exchange saw the return of LA Knight, who will himself be on a collision course with Waller in the near future. We’ll also get clarity for where new NXT Champion Bron Breakker and North American Champion Carmelo Hayes are headed next.