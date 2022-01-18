Trey Hendrickson practicing Tuesday ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals snapped a long playoff drought on Super Wild Card weekend when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. That win earned the Bengals a divisional round matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati will hope to have star defensive end Trey Hendrickson back for the contest as he is in concussion protocol. Hendrickson did practice Tuesday, so there’s a good chance he will be at least a game-time call Saturday.

Trey Hendrickson is now at practice working with the defensive line group pic.twitter.com/VBwCmcW4u5 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 18, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Hendrickson was a big signing for Cincinnati in the offseason and has largely delivered, putting up 14.0 sacks in the regular season. He had a sack and forced fumble against the Raiders and is one of the few game-changing talents on Cincinnati’s defense. The Bengals will need him if they want to have a chance to slow down Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee’s offense. The Bengals defense doesn’t have much value in playoff fantasy football but Hendrickson could make them a good value play in DFS contests.