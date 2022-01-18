 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trey Hendrickson practicing Tuesday ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Titans

We break down the news that Hendrickson is back at practice and what it means for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals on the field in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Cincinnati Bengals snapped a long playoff drought on Super Wild Card weekend when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. That win earned the Bengals a divisional round matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati will hope to have star defensive end Trey Hendrickson back for the contest as he is in concussion protocol. Hendrickson did practice Tuesday, so there’s a good chance he will be at least a game-time call Saturday.

Fantasy football implications

Hendrickson was a big signing for Cincinnati in the offseason and has largely delivered, putting up 14.0 sacks in the regular season. He had a sack and forced fumble against the Raiders and is one of the few game-changing talents on Cincinnati’s defense. The Bengals will need him if they want to have a chance to slow down Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee’s offense. The Bengals defense doesn’t have much value in playoff fantasy football but Hendrickson could make them a good value play in DFS contests.

