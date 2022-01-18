 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Derrick Henry to ramp things up in practice, Mike Vrabel non-committal to availability for ahead of Divisional round

We break down the latest updates on a potential return to action for Titans RB Derrick Henry and what it means for the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
&nbsp;Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans heads to the sidelines during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that superstar running back Derrick Henry will get some contact since it’s been a while and they’ll see where he is at before making a decision.

Fantasy football implications

Henry did not play in the Titans’ regular season finale a couple of weeks ago against the Houston Texans. The superstar running back was activated off injured reserve on Jan. 5, after suffering a foot injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

With Henry being out of commission for the last half of the regular season, the Titans had to lean on D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Lillard, who both had their moments this season and did an admirable job of holding down the backfield. However, neither player is like Henry, and if the Titans can get him back for this weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that is huge. The Bengals’ defense has had their issues stopping the run this season and will be without Larry Ogunjobi in the middle of the defensive line.

