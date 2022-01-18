 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Packers “hopeful” Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander can play in divisional round vs. 49ers

We break down the Tuesday news that Smith and Alexander are back at practice for Green Bay. Here’s what it means for the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a sack with teammate Jaire Alexander against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers could benefit from the bye week in a big way as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, as the team could get both Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander back for the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Matt LaFleur is “hopeful” both will be out there Saturday. Smith and Alexander did take the practice field Tuesday.

Fantasy football implications

The implications of Smith and Alexander playing will impact 49ers players. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could see the team’s top corner, which would create a shuffling effect down the line for matchups. Smith’s presence would surely mean Jimmy Garoppolo has to deal with more pressure up front. The Packers have managed to hold things together defensively with solid players across the board but Smith and Alexander are both capable to wrecking a gameplan. If both are out there Saturday, Green Bay’s defense is a great DFS play.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Packers in NFC Divisional round

View all 9 stories

More From DraftKings Nation