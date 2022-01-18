Packers “hopeful” Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander can play in divisional round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers could benefit from the bye week in a big way as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, as the team could get both Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander back for the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Matt LaFleur is “hopeful” both will be out there Saturday. Smith and Alexander did take the practice field Tuesday.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says the team is "hopeful" that Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander will play this weekend against the 49ers. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) January 18, 2022

Fantasy football implications

The implications of Smith and Alexander playing will impact 49ers players. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could see the team’s top corner, which would create a shuffling effect down the line for matchups. Smith’s presence would surely mean Jimmy Garoppolo has to deal with more pressure up front. The Packers have managed to hold things together defensively with solid players across the board but Smith and Alexander are both capable to wrecking a gameplan. If both are out there Saturday, Green Bay’s defense is a great DFS play.