Marquez Valdes-Scantling returns to practice on Tuesday for Divisional round

Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned to practice on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Rob Demovsky.

Fantasy football implications

Valdes-Scantling suffered a back injury a couple of weeks ago against the Detroit Lions in the regular season finale. The veteran wide receiver picked up the injury in the first half and did not return to finish the rest of the game.

The Packers will be looking to get Valdes-Scantling back into the starting lineup, alongside Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. This season, the 27-year-old receiver had 26 receptions (55 targets) for 430 yards and three touchdowns. His best game this season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, where he had four receptions (10 targets) for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay will try to get MVS going against a Niners’ secondary that held their own against the Dallas Cowboys’ trio of wide receivers last week.