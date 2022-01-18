 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Rodgers logs full practice Tuesday ahead of Divisional Round vs. 49ers

We break down the Tuesday news that Rodgers logged a full practice, and what it means for the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
The Green Bay Packers have listed quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a full participant on the team’s Tuesday practice report, which is a great sign for Rodgers ahead of the divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury over the course of the season but it appears he’s moved past that in some capacity with a full practice.

Fantasy football implications

Rodgers is probably among the most highly rostered quarterbacks for those who engage in playoff fantasy football, so it’s nice to see him enter the week’s preparations with no setbacks. Rodgers is having another MVP-level season and is the favorite to win the award per DraftKings Sportsbook, so managers will be looking for a massive showing Saturday in the divisional round against the 49ers. With a full practice, it looks like the toe won’t be a problem for Rodgers in the postseason.

