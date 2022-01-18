Aaron Rodgers logs full practice Tuesday ahead of Divisional Round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have listed quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a full participant on the team’s Tuesday practice report, which is a great sign for Rodgers ahead of the divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury over the course of the season but it appears he’s moved past that in some capacity with a full practice.

Fantasy football implications

Rodgers is probably among the most highly rostered quarterbacks for those who engage in playoff fantasy football, so it’s nice to see him enter the week’s preparations with no setbacks. Rodgers is having another MVP-level season and is the favorite to win the award per DraftKings Sportsbook, so managers will be looking for a massive showing Saturday in the divisional round against the 49ers. With a full practice, it looks like the toe won’t be a problem for Rodgers in the postseason.