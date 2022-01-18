 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aaron Jones practices in full Tuesday ahead of Divisional round vs. 49ers

We break down the Tuesday news that the Packers RB is OK from his knee injury, and what it means for the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Vikings 37-10. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones was a full participant in practice on Tuesday ahead of their Divisional round matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Jones has had basically three full weeks off after sitting out of the regular-season finale vs. the Detroit Lions, plus the bye week as the Packers got the 1-seed in the NFC.

Fantasy football implications

There’s not much to go over for fantasy with Jones. If you’re playing playoff fantasy formats, he’s going to be a good option in cold-weather games. The Packers should use RB AJ Dillon quite a bit as well against the 49ers, but Jones will be the primary 3rd-down back. Depending on the game script, we could see Jones get more snaps if the Packers are in passing situations.

Jones is $6,800 on DraftKings for the Divisional round slate. He’s a bit pricey, but has a lot of TD potential. The over/under is 47.5, which seems high given the injury reports and how cold it should be at Lambeau. The Packers are favored by 5.5 points on the spread, which suggest they could get a lead and run the ball a lot. If Dillon and Jones split touches, it may be tough to trust Jones in DFS. Dillon at $5,100 feels like the better option, but lineups could get sharp and shift to him.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Packers in NFC Divisional round

View all 10 stories

More From DraftKings Nation