Elijah Mitchell gets in limited practice to start week ahead of Divisional round

The 49ers have a number of names on the injury report ahead of the Divisional round, and stud rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is one of them. Mitchell was out of commission in Weeks 14-16 as he managed a concussion and this nagging knee injury, there have been plenty of reasons to be optimistic. He’s continued to pop up on the injury report weekly and been limited in practice since returning to action in Week 17, so we’ll continue to monitor closely leading up to game time.

Fantasy football implications

Though Mitchell has been limited in practice listed with a knee injury, the knee injury has not limited him during games. He’s seen at least 21 carries in each of his last six games active, scoring a touchdown in three of those contests to bolster his fantasy value further. Unless there is news of a setback, fantasy managers should expect to have Mitchell in a full capacity for Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Packers.