 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elijah Mitchell gets in limited practice to start week ahead of Divisional round

We break down Tuesday’s news that Elijah Mitchell was limited with a knee injury, and what it means for the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown past Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 49ers have a number of names on the injury report ahead of the Divisional round, and stud rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is one of them. Mitchell was out of commission in Weeks 14-16 as he managed a concussion and this nagging knee injury, there have been plenty of reasons to be optimistic. He’s continued to pop up on the injury report weekly and been limited in practice since returning to action in Week 17, so we’ll continue to monitor closely leading up to game time.

Fantasy football implications

Though Mitchell has been limited in practice listed with a knee injury, the knee injury has not limited him during games. He’s seen at least 21 carries in each of his last six games active, scoring a touchdown in three of those contests to bolster his fantasy value further. Unless there is news of a setback, fantasy managers should expect to have Mitchell in a full capacity for Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Packers.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Packers in NFC Divisional round

View all 11 stories

More From DraftKings Nation