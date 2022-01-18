The Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their Divisional round playoff game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 23. It’s a rematch of a Week 3 game in L.A. that the Rams claimed, 34-24. But this weekend’s matchup will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be aired on NBC. It can be streamed on NBC Sports Live or the Yahoo! Sports app.

Both teams advanced out of the Wild Card round with convincing victories. Tampa Bay took down the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15. Los Angeles dominated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-11.

As of Tuesday morning, this game has an over/under of 48.5, and the Bucs are favored by three points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Moneyline bettors can grab the Bucs at -150 or the Rams are at +130.

When is the Rams-Bucs Divisional Round game?

Date: Sunday, January 23

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC Sports Live, Yahoo! Sports app (free)