2022 fantasy football Divisional round playoff rankings

The Wild Card round is over and that means we’re ready to move on to the best weekend of the year, the Divisional round showdown. This is the weekend where we get the eight best teams and four best games possible. It truly is the best weekend of NFL football.
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs,
There is little doubt that the Bills and Chiefs is a top tier game that very easily could be better than the AFC Championship game, making it truly must-watch TV. But, all four games are set up to be good matchups. The DraftKings Sportsbook odds favor the higher seeds who are also the home teams, but none of these games feel like they are obvious in any way.
Below we have overall rankings for this round based on .5 PPR scoring
Fantasy Football Divisional Round Playoff Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|2
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|3
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|4
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|5
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|8
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|9
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|10
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|11
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|12
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|13
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|14
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|15
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|16
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|17
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|18
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|19
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|20
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|21
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|22
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|23
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|24
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|25
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|26
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|27
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|29
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|30
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|31
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|WR
|32
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|33
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|34
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|35
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|36
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|37
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|38
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|39
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|40
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|41
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|42
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|43
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|44
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|45
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|46
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|47
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|48
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|49
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|WR
|50
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|51
|Le'Veon Bell
|TB
|RB
|52
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|RB
|53
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|54
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|55
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|56
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|57
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|58
|Jordan Wilkins
|TEN
|RB
|59
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|60
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|61
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|RB
|62
|Javian Hawkins
|TEN
|RB
|63
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|64
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|TE
|65
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|66
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|67
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|68
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|69
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|70
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|71
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|72
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|73
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|74
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|75
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|76
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|77
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|78
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|79
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|80
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|81
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K