2022 fantasy football Divisional round playoff rankings

Are you in a playoff fantasy football league? Here are our overall rankings for the Divisional round to help you out.

By Chet Gresham
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch for a touchdown while being guarded by M.J. Stewart Jr. #36 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Wild Card round is over and that means we’re ready to move on to the best weekend of the year, the Divisional round showdown. This is the weekend where we get the eight best teams and four best games possible. It truly is the best weekend of NFL football.

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs,

There is little doubt that the Bills and Chiefs is a top tier game that very easily could be better than the AFC Championship game, making it truly must-watch TV. But, all four games are set up to be good matchups. The DraftKings Sportsbook odds favor the higher seeds who are also the home teams, but none of these games feel like they are obvious in any way.

Below we have overall rankings for this round based on .5 PPR scoring

Fantasy Football Divisional Round Playoff Rankings

Rank Name Team Position
1 Davante Adams GB WR
2 Mike Evans TB WR
3 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
4 Derrick Henry TEN RB
5 Josh Allen BUF QB
6 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
7 Joe Mixon CIN RB
8 Deebo Samuel SF WR
9 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
10 Aaron Jones GB RB
11 Tom Brady TB QB
12 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
13 Leonard Fournette TB RB
14 Devin Singletary BUF RB
15 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
16 Travis Kelce KC TE
17 Tyreek Hill KC WR
18 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
19 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
20 Sony Michel LAR RB
21 George Kittle SF TE
22 Joe Burrow CIN QB
23 Dawson Knox BUF TE
24 A.J. Brown TEN WR
25 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
26 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
27 Tee Higgins CIN WR
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
29 Allen Lazard GB WR
30 Mecole Hardman KC WR
31 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR WR
32 Julio Jones TEN WR
33 Darrel Williams KC RB
34 AJ Dillon GB RB
35 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
36 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
37 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
38 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
39 Giovani Bernard TB RB
40 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
41 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
42 Van Jefferson LAR WR
43 Cole Beasley BUF WR
44 Trey Sermon SF RB
45 Byron Pringle KC WR
46 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
47 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
48 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
49 Breshad Perriman TB WR
50 Samaje Perine CIN RB
51 Le'Veon Bell TB RB
52 Matt Breida BUF RB
53 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
54 Trey Lance SF QB
55 Amari Rodgers GB WR
56 Scotty Miller TB WR
57 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
58 Jordan Wilkins TEN RB
59 Chris Evans CIN RB
60 Randall Cobb GB WR
61 Jake Funk LAR RB
62 Javian Hawkins TEN RB
63 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
64 Josiah Deguara GB TE
65 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
66 O.J. Howard TB TE
67 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
68 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
69 Green Bay Packers GB DST
70 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
71 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
72 Harrison Butker KC K
73 Ronald Jones II TB RB
74 Tyler Bass BUF K
75 Ryan Succop TB K
76 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
77 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
78 Matt Gay LAR K
79 Mason Crosby GB K
80 Zack Moss BUF RB
81 Evan McPherson CIN K

