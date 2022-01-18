2022 fantasy football Divisional round playoff rankings

The Wild Card round is over and that means we’re ready to move on to the best weekend of the year, the Divisional round showdown. This is the weekend where we get the eight best teams and four best games possible. It truly is the best weekend of NFL football.

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ No. 1 Tennessee Titans

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers @ No. 1 Green Bay Packers

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 3 Buffalo Bills @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs,

There is little doubt that the Bills and Chiefs is a top tier game that very easily could be better than the AFC Championship game, making it truly must-watch TV. But, all four games are set up to be good matchups. The DraftKings Sportsbook odds favor the higher seeds who are also the home teams, but none of these games feel like they are obvious in any way.

Below we have overall rankings for this round based on .5 PPR scoring