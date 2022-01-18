Early over/under pick for Bills-Chiefs Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The Bills and Chiefs will face off this week in what should be a very entertaining postseason showdown. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 23rd in the Divisional round.

The Bills got past the New England Patriots with shocking ease in the Wild Card round. Buffalo’s 47-17 victory contained multiple never-before-seen feats. For starters, the Bills became the first NFL team to ever score a touchdown on their first seven possessions in a playoff game. Better yet, they became the first team in NFL history to finish any game without a punt, kick or turnover. Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for five touchdowns on the record-setting night. Running back Devin Singletary ran for two more scores. Buffalo’s focus will now turn to producing a repeat of its Week 5 matchup at Kansas City earlier this season — a 38-20 rout.

The Chiefs took a while to get out of the gate during their Wild Card game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City didn’t score until after the halfway mark of the second quarter and was locked in a 7-7 game at the two-minute warning of the first half. But no worries; Kansas City ripped off four touchdown drives over the next eight minutes of game time from that point and ran away from the Steelers, 42-21. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for each of those four TDs and had five on the night. Byron Pringle scored twice. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill reached the end zone from long distance. Even offensive lineman Nick Allegretti got into the act with a one-yard TD catch during that scoring barrage. Kansas City hosted the Bills for the 2020 AFC Championship Game and prevailed that night, 38-24. Mahomes contributed 325 passing yards and three TDs.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for Bills vs. Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Current point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Current point total: 55.0 (opened 52.5)

Current moneyline: Chiefs -130, Bills +110

Early O/U pick: Are you ready for some points? The public certainly is, as this over-under has taken a significant leap in fewer than 24 hours. And yet, it’s probably still not high enough to make the under look appealing; something like a 31-24 game should be considered a starting point with these offenses. Even with Buffalo’s stellar pass D, it’s tough to bet against two teams that have each scored no fewer than 27 points over their past six games.

Over 55.0.

