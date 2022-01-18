Early over/under pick for Bengals-Titans Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd in the Divisional round.

The Bengals earned their first playoff victory since 1991 with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round. Quarterback Joe Burrow continued his recent sparkling play by throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He has compiled 13 TDs without committing a turnover in his past five games. Wideout Ja’Marr Chase put up 1,455 receiving yards during the regular season — a rookie record in the Super Bowl era — and registered 139 yards from scrimmage against the Raiders.

The Titans closed out the regular season with wins in four of their last five games, wrapping up the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the process. Although wideouts like AJ Brown and Julio Jones can make big plays, Tennessee is centered around a strong defense and a relentless rushing attack. Although that ground game has missed Derrick Henry for the past couple of months, the Titans still ran for the fifth-most yards of any team this year. And just in time, Henry is expected to return for this weekend’s game. The 2020 rushing champ had gained 937 yards on 219 carries before breaking his foot in Week 8.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for Bengals vs. Titans in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Current point spread: Titans -3

Current point total: 47.0 (opened 47.5)

Current moneyline: Titans -165, Bengals +145

Early O/U pick: Interesting matchup here as both of these defenses are pretty good against the run but have shown weaknesses against the pass. That’s fine with the Bengals, certainly, as they will want to turn this into a track meet. The Titans will try to impose their will on the ground, but this has sneaky shootout potential, even as the total has dipped slightly since opening.

Over 47.0.

