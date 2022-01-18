Quarterback rankings for Divisional round fantasy football

We made it through Wild Card Weekend and saw some good games and...some others. While we question if the playoffs really need to be expanded, let’s get you ready for the Divisional Round and your lineups.

We have some shifting in the rankings from what we saw this past weekend. In this round of the playoffs, Josh Allen takes over the top spot after his 300-yard, five-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots. This was likely Allen’s best-looking game of the season with only four incomplete passes. Patrick Mahomes falls even though he threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns. These two behemoths meet up in this round with one of them heading home.

Joe Burrow has a high upside as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans who have a good run defense. This will cause Burrow to have to pass the ball more and he will likely be successful against a poor pass defense. Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Garoppolo are at the bottom because their matchups are the toughest this week.