D/ST rankings for Divisional round fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/ST units going into the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL post-season for fantasy football.

By TeddyRicketson
Micah Hyde #23 and Levi Wallace #39 of the Buffalo Bills react after Hyde intercepted a pass during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Wild Card weekend has come and gone and two of the best defenses in the playoffs was dethroned. The Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots won’t be able to confirm that defense wins championships this year. With the eight teams remaining, you have your work cut out of you trying to determine which D/ST to start against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Even so, let’s take a look at the Divisional Round rankings for your fantasy football lineups.

I think I would rather have another root canal than try to pick a D/ST for a game this weekend. You are picking a defense that is either playing against Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or Joe Burrow this weekend and that is brutal. Good. luck.

I am dropping the Kansas City Chiefs D/ST down based on what we saw from Josh Allen in the first round of the playoffs. The only reason the Buffalo Bills D/ST doesn’t get the same treatment is because they have a victory over the Chiefs in the regular season. The Tennessee Titans D/ST also gets lowered because they are terrible at defending the pass and they get to try and deal with the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver trio that is likely the best in the league.

2022 NFL playoff rankings, D/ST in Divisional round

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
2 Buffalo Bills BUF
3 Green Bay Packers GB
4 San Francisco 49ers SF
5 Kansas City Chiefs KC
6 Cincinnati Bengals CIN
7 Los Angeles Rams LAR
8 Tennessee Titans TEN

