Tight end rankings for Divisional round fantasy football

Want a perfect example of how wild the first round of the playoffs was? Tight end Travis Kelce threw a touchdown pass. This is of course after he caught a 48-yard touchdown. With the Wild Card round behind us, we look forward to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Eight teams remain which essentially means you have eight tight ends to choose from. We didn’t see any teams go far down the depth chart in the first round. With that in mind, let’s get into this week’s rankings.

Kelce went into last weekend ranked as the No. 2 tight end and the versatility of the Kansas City Chiefs offense boosts him up to the top spot just based on all the options they have for him in the offense. Rob Gronkowski retains his playoff experience and as the pass-catchers fall for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we will see more of him in the offensive game plan.

Dawson Knox had two touchdowns in the Wild Card weekend and he has the Buffalo Bills offense looking unstoppable with all of the weapons they now have. George Kittle gets a slight drop from his lack of involvement in the San Francisco 49ers' first-round game, but they didn’t really need him with how well Deebo Samuel played. Despite how cool it is that the Cincinnati Bengals went out and gave footballs to fans around the city, CJ Uzomah is the fourth receiving option at best in the offense and they won’t need to go that far down the depth chart against the Tennessee Titans to have success.